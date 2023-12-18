Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    932nd Public Affairs officer represents the Air Force during triathlons [Image 7 of 14]

    932nd Public Affairs officer represents the Air Force during triathlons

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Christopher Parr 

    932nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Neil Samson, 932nd Public Affairs chief, poses for a series of photos showcasing his cycling abilities used during triathlons Nov. 20, 2023, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher Parr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 18:41
    Photo ID: 8186154
    VIRIN: 230920-F-IB640-1091
    Resolution: 2943x1960
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 932nd Public Affairs officer represents the Air Force during triathlons [Image 14 of 14], by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    932nd Public Affairs officer represents the Air Force during triathlons
    932nd Public Affairs officer represents the Air Force during triathlons
    932nd Public Affairs officer represents the Air Force during triathlons
    932nd Public Affairs officer represents the Air Force during triathlons
    932nd Public Affairs officer represents the Air Force during triathlons
    2023 Scott AFB Airshow &amp; STEM Expo
    932nd Public Affairs officer represents the Air Force during triathlons
    932nd Airlift Wing Military and Family Readiness Center program manager closes Air Force career
    932nd AW crew chiefs perform routine inspection on C-40C
    932nd AW crew chiefs perform routine inspection on C-40C
    932nd AW crew chiefs perform routine inspection on C-40C
    932nd Airlift Wing C-40C sits ready inside hangar 1
    Welome to the 932nd family
    932nd Airlift Wing C-40C sits ready inside hangar 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform
    ReserveResilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT