    TRADOC LPD held at Fort Knox [Image 13 of 17]

    TRADOC LPD held at Fort Knox

    KY, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Lara Poirrier 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Command

    The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command held a Leader Professional Development panel on April 20, hosted by Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hendrex, TRADOC. The LPD featured U.S. Army professionals who shared their experiences and military service in 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Lara Poirrier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 17:05
    Photo ID: 8186047
    VIRIN: 230420-A-QC160-3013
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.23 MB
    Location: KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC LPD held at Fort Knox [Image 17 of 17], by Lara Poirrier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

