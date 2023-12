Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers began in 1989 as a program to address recreational needs of Soldiers. Today BOSS programs raise Soldier morale through activities both outdoors and in urban environments. Sometimes activities can help Soldiers combat depression and feelings of isolation. BOSS members can also take life and pro skills classes.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.31.2023 13:31 Photo ID: 8185867 VIRIN: 230927-A-CO967-1011 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 418.72 KB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Alaska to California, Army BOSS programs inspire, innovate, save lives, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.