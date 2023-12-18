Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Alaska to California, Army BOSS programs inspire, innovate, save lives

    From Alaska to California, Army BOSS programs inspire, innovate, save lives

    SAN DIEGO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    A BOSS Soldier from Fort Irwin, California, takes in a San Diego Padres game at Petco Park Stadium, San Diego on June 18, 2023. Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers [BOSS] programs provide Soldiers opportunities to take part in recreational events that include pro sports games.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 13:31
    Photo ID: 8185864
    VIRIN: 230927-A-CO967-1010
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 180.01 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Alaska to California, Army BOSS programs inspire, innovate, save lives, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Alaska to California, Army BOSS programs inspire, innovate, save lives

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    quality of life
    single Soldiers
    Army BOSS programs
    remote installation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT