    Phoenix Rising From the Ashes

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman First Class Sabrina Fuller, 4th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, poses for a portrait photo at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, Jan. 27, 2023. Fuller enlisted in the Air Force in March 2020. As a public affairs specialist, Fuller shares the Air Force story with a global audience through written stories, videos, and other means of communication, such as social media. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 12:23
    Photo ID: 8185794
    VIRIN: 230126-F-DJ879-1008
    Resolution: 5722x3807
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Rising From the Ashes, by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Phoenix Rising From the Ashes

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force

