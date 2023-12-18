Phoenix Rising From the Ashes

Airman First Class Sabrina Fuller, 4th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, poses for a portrait photo at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, Jan. 27, 2023. Fuller enlisted in the Air Force in March 2020. As a public affairs specialist, Fuller shares the Air Force story with a global audience through written stories, videos, and other means of communication, such as social media. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 12:23
|Photo ID:
|8185794
|VIRIN:
|230126-F-DJ879-1008
|Resolution:
|5722x3807
|Size:
|6.19 MB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
