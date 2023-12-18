US Coast Guard Cutter White Alder Ceremony

U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge Executive Officer, Lt. Cmdr. John Tubalado, directs the members of MSU Baton Rouge during the Coast Guard Cutter White Alder Ceremony on December 7, 2023. 17 of the 20 members aboard the White Alder when it sank in 1968 died and still remain at the bottom of the Mississippi River. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

