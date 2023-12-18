Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Cutter White Alder Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    US Coast Guard Cutter White Alder Ceremony

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge Executive Officer, Lt. Cmdr. John Tubalado, directs the members of MSU Baton Rouge during the Coast Guard Cutter White Alder Ceremony on December 7, 2023. 17 of the 20 members aboard the White Alder when it sank in 1968 died and still remain at the bottom of the Mississippi River. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US
    Ceremony
    Sector New Orleans
    District 8
    MSU Baton Rouge
    White Alder

