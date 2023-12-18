Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Ports in Piraeus, Greece [Image 9 of 10]

    USS Normandy Ports in Piraeus, Greece

    GREECE

    12.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    231226-N-LK647-1353 PIRAEUS, Greece (Dec. 26, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) take in line on the fantail, as the ship pulls into port in Piraeus, Greece, Dec. 26, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 10:15
    VIRIN: 231226-N-LK647-1353
    Location: GR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Ports in Piraeus, Greece [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

