USS Normandy Ports in Piraeus, Greece

231226-N-LK647-1321 PIRAEUS, Greece (Dec. 26, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), stand line captains on the fantail, as the ship pulls into port in Piraeus, Greece, Dec. 26, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

