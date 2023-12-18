3-M Program Graphic

230603-N-YX844-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2023) This graphic tells about the basics of the 3-M Program aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as part of Graphics Media Department's internal newspaper, "Hellcat Weekly," June 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the Unites States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)
