    3-M Program Graphic

    AT SEA

    06.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Mueller 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230603-N-YX844-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2023) This graphic tells about the basics of the 3-M Program aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as part of Graphics Media Department's internal newspaper, "Hellcat Weekly," June 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the Unites States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 03:01
    Photo ID: 8185702
    VIRIN: 230603-N-YX844-1001
    Resolution: 5100x3300
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-M Program Graphic, by PO2 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    3M
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance
    US Navy

