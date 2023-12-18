An illustration made to highlight each Sailor that won the Bluejacket of the Year, Junior Sailor of the Year, Sailor of the Year and Senior Sailor of the Year for 2023 aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 12.31.2023 03:00 Photo ID: 8185701 VIRIN: 231122-N-SI601-1001 Resolution: 5100x3300 Size: 5.96 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ronald Reagan 2023 Sailors of the Year, by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.