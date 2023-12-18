Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ronald Reagan 2023 Sailors of the Year

    JAPAN

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    An illustration made to highlight each Sailor that won the Bluejacket of the Year, Junior Sailor of the Year, Sailor of the Year and Senior Sailor of the Year for 2023 aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 03:00
    Photo ID: 8185701
    VIRIN: 231122-N-SI601-1001
    Resolution: 5100x3300
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ronald Reagan 2023 Sailors of the Year, by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Ronald Reagan
    SOY
    BJOY

