An illustration made to encourage senior enlisted Sailors to apply to FDNF billets for higher advancement rates.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 02:55
|Photo ID:
|8185700
|VIRIN:
|230228-N-IK052-1002
|Resolution:
|2550x3300
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) FNDF graphic, by PO2 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT