Workforce Wednesday: Chaplain (Maj.) Robert Sterling

Saturday, July 29, 2023, marks the 248th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps. On this edition of #WorkforceWednesday, we are highlighting Chaplain (Maj.) Robert Sterling, Family Life Chaplain for the Fort Meade Religious Services Office!



In his role as a U.S. Army Chaplain, Sterling provides religious support through religious services, religious education, advisement, and confidential counseling to all service members, families, civilians and retirees regardless of faith or background. He said his work as a Family Life Chaplain on Fort Meade has been his favorite role so far in his 14 years on active duty.



"Every now and then in a counseling session a person will have an “a-ha” moment during the session," Sterling said. "If I have served them well, this will be an insight that they have discovered themselves through the course of the conversation, and that moment often has the potential to help a person get the momentum they need to keep moving forward."



Sterling believes an effective Army Chaplain is someone who embraces the dual roles of religious leader and military staff officer. For those who are interested in a career as an Army Chaplain, he advises them to "bloom where you are planted."



"You may find yourself serving one year in a unit that everyone has heard of, and the next in a unit few have heard of," Sterling said. "Wherever you are in your preparation, learn how to love and serve the people in your area well." (U.S. Army Graphic by Jasmyne Ferber, Fort Meade Public Affairs)

