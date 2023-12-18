Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Warfare Training Center produces Arctic leaders [Image 6 of 10]

    Northern Warfare Training Center produces Arctic leaders

    BLACK RAPIDS TRAINING SITE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by John Pennell 

    11th Airborne Division

    Northern Warfare Training Center students move a notional avalanche victim to safety during training at the Black Rapids Training Site in Alaska, Dec. 5, 2023. NWTC provides cold weather and mountain warfare training to U.S. military and other designated personnel to enhance war-fighting capabilities of U.S. and Coalition partners. On order, NWTC personnel assist in rescue and recovery operations worldwide and conduct outreach missions that incorporate mountain and cold regions operations in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Theater Security Cooperations Plan. (Army photo/John Pennell)

    This work, Northern Warfare Training Center produces Arctic leaders [Image 10 of 10], by John Pennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division
    Northern Warfare Training Center
    NWTC
    Arctic Tough
    11th ABN

