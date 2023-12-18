Northern Warfare Training Center produces Arctic leaders

Northern Warfare Training Center students pause during a cross-country snowshoe trek during training at the Black Rapids Training Site in Alaska, Dec. 5, 2023. NWTC provides cold weather and mountain warfare training to U.S. military and other designated personnel to enhance war-fighting capabilities of U.S. and Coalition partners. On order, NWTC personnel assist in rescue and recovery operations worldwide and conduct outreach missions that incorporate mountain and cold regions operations in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Theater Security Cooperations Plan. (Army photo/John Pennell)

