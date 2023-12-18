Hooligans Return From Cope North Exercise

230228-Z-YT106-1066

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard use a K-Loader to unload supplies from a C-17 cargo aircraft from Joint Base Lewis-McChord at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base in Fargo, ND on February 28, 2023. The C-17 returned equipment and personnel from an exercise held at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master

Sergeant Michael Knodle)

Mr. Michael Knodle

