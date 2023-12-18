Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hooligans Return From Cope North Exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    Hooligans Return From Cope North Exercise

    ND, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    230228-Z-YT106-1012
    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard use a K-Loader to unload supplies from a C-17 cargo aircraft from Joint Base Lewis-McChord at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base in Fargo, ND on February 28, 2023. The C-17 returned equipment and personnel from an exercise held at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master
    Sergeant Michael Knodle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 22:57
    Photo ID: 8185594
    VIRIN: 230228-Z-YT106-2012
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: ND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hooligans Return From Cope North Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Joint Base lewis McChord
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans

