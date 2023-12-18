Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hooligans Return From Cope North Exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    Hooligans Return From Cope North Exercise

    ND, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    230225-Z-YT106-1001- Airmen from the 119th Wing Operations group return home form Cope North Exercise.  The 119th Wing members and equipment were transported on a C-5 aircraft from Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
    Michael Knodle
    119th Wing Public Affairs Superintendent
    This work, Hooligans Return From Cope North Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Joint Base lewis McChord
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans

