Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission emergency response spotlight - Rick Weixelbaum

Rick Weixelbaum, an emergency management specialist with the Kansas City District, supports the Hawaiʻi Wildfire mission as a debris subject matter specialist. He provides technical assistance to the Debris Planning and Response Team on all facets of the debris removal mission.



Weixelbaum provides technical assistance to the local government to explain contracting mechanisms for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and provides quality assurance of those mechanisms to ensure they can aid and assist in recovery efforts.



"The devastating fire that impacted Maui were historic and requires a complex recovery," said Weixelbaum. "I am very thankful for the opportunity to respond to the recovery of Maui and appreciative of the support of my family, my emergency management office, and the Kansas City District."

