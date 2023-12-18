Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission emergency response spotlight - Rick Weixelbaum

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission emergency response spotlight - Rick Weixelbaum

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2023

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Rick Weixelbaum, an emergency management specialist with the Kansas City District, supports the Hawaiʻi Wildfire mission as a debris subject matter specialist. He provides technical assistance to the Debris Planning and Response Team on all facets of the debris removal mission.

    Weixelbaum provides technical assistance to the local government to explain contracting mechanisms for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and provides quality assurance of those mechanisms to ensure they can aid and assist in recovery efforts.

    "The devastating fire that impacted Maui were historic and requires a complex recovery," said Weixelbaum. "I am very thankful for the opportunity to respond to the recovery of Maui and appreciative of the support of my family, my emergency management office, and the Kansas City District."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 17:46
    Photo ID: 8185548
    VIRIN: 231230-A-PA223-8183
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 163.9 KB
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission emergency response spotlight - Rick Weixelbaum, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    emergency response
    Hawaiiwildfires23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT