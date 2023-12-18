SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2023) – Captain Tara Smith, Force Mental Health Officer for Command Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP) talks to Navy deckplate mental health providers at the Fleet Mental Health Facility. Under CNSP, the facility is for surface force operational Sailors, with an overarching goal to give active duty personnel fast and quality access to mental health care, provide consultation to triads, and training for medical personnel and crews. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 12.30.2023 16:45 Photo ID: 8185545 VIRIN: 230224-N-NT811-1006 Resolution: 3000x1766 Size: 602.83 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Mental Health Facility Gives Sailors Help [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.