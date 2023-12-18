Fleet Mental Health Facility Gives Sailors Help

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2023) – SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2023) – The Fleet Mental Health facility isn't only for Sailors. Command Triads regularly meet with providers and EMH leadership there to discuss issues with their crews. Under Commander Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP), the facility is for surface force operational Sailors, with an overarching goal to give active duty personnel fast and quality access to mental health care, provide consultation to triads, and training for medical personnel and crews. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram)

