Fleet Mental Health Facility Gives Sailors Help

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2023) – Lt. Marie B. Tracy the lone chaplain for Littoral Combat Squadron One talks to a Sailor on the mess decks of the Independence variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Montgomery (LCS-8). Counseling by Navy chaplains is 100 percent confidential.



The Fleet Mental Health Facility is an asset at Naval Base San Diego Sailors now go for help. Under Commander Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP), the facility is for surface force operational Sailors, with an overarching goal to give active duty personnel fast and quality access to mental health care, provide consultation to triads, and training for medical personnel and crews. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram)

