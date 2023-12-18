Fleet Mental Health Facility Gives Sailors Help

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2023) – The Fleet Mental Health Facility is an asset at Naval Base San Diego Sailors now go for help. Under Commander Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP), the EMH building is for CNSP operational Sailors, with an overarching goal to give active duty personnel fast and quality access to mental health care, provide consultation to triads, and training for medical personnel and crews. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram)
