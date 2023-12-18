Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Mental Health Facility Gives Sailors Help [Image 2 of 8]

    Fleet Mental Health Facility Gives Sailors Help

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Faram 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2023) – The Fleet Mental Health Facility is an asset at Naval Base San Diego Sailors now go for help. Under Commander Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP), the EMH building is for CNSP operational Sailors, with an overarching goal to give active duty personnel fast and quality access to mental health care, provide consultation to triads, and training for medical personnel and crews. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 16:45
    Photo ID: 8185541
    VIRIN: 230224-N-NT811-1002
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 405.98 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Mental Health Facility Gives Sailors Help [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fleet Mental Health Facility Gives Sailors Help
    Fleet Mental Health Facility Gives Sailors Help
    Fleet Mental Health Facility Gives Sailors Help
    Fleet Mental Health Facility Gives Sailors Help
    Fleet Mental Health Facility Gives Sailors Help
    Fleet Mental Health Facility Gives Sailors Help
    Fleet Mental Health Facility Gives Sailors Help
    Fleet Mental Health Facility Gives Sailors Help

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Surface Force Embedded Mental Heath &ndash; a Roadmap to Mental Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mental health
    readiness
    Surface Force
    EMH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT