U.S. Air Force Airman Charles Walcott, 94th Fighter Generation Squadron, dives to snatch the flag of U.S. Army Sgt. Kylan Swain, 832nd Transportation Battalion, during the Army versus Air Force flag football game at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 2, 2023. The game is concurrent with the annual United States Air Force Academy vs. United States Military Academy college football game, dating back to Oct. 31, 1959. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.30.2023 16:14 Photo ID: 8185539 VIRIN: 231101-F-XD903-1615 Resolution: 2048x1363 Size: 431.12 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army football Champions [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.