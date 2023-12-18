Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army football Champions [Image 1 of 2]

    Army football Champions

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kwenton Hudson, 633d Air Base Wing, sprints onto the field before the kickoff of the Army versus Air Force flag football game at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 2, 2023. Joint Base Langley-Eustis organized a flag football game as part of morale-boosting initiatives, highlighting the collaborative spirit of our joint base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 16:14
    Photo ID: 8185538
    VIRIN: 231101-F-XD903-1143
    Resolution: 1363x2048
    Size: 321.25 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army football Champions [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army football Champions
    Army football Champions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Football
    Soldiers
    Air Force
    Army
    JBLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT