Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Damage Control Training, Dec. 9, 2023 [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Damage Control Training, Dec. 9, 2023

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    231208-N-ED646-1241
    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 8, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), participate in a damage control training scenario in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Dec. 8. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 13:55
    Photo ID: 8185406
    VIRIN: 231208-N-ED646-1241
    Resolution: 6188x4125
    Size: 703.65 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Damage Control Training, Dec. 9, 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Damage Control Training, Dec. 9, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Damage Control Training, Dec. 9, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Damage Control Training, Dec. 9, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Damage Control Training, Dec. 9, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Damage Control Training, Dec. 9, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Damage Control Training, Dec. 9, 2023
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Damage Control Training, Dec. 9, 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FlightDeck
    #CARTERHALL
    #DC
    #LSD50
    #C5F
    #PHIBRON8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT