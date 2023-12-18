USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Vertical Replenishment, Dec. 6, 2023

231205-N-ED646-5037

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 6, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Ezequiel Rodriguez, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), signals to a U.S. defense contractor helicopter during a vertical replenishment in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Dec. 6. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.30.2023 Photo ID: 8185275 by PO2 Moises Sandoval