U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 4, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transport a simulated casualty patient during a mass casualty drill in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Dec. 4. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 12.30.2023 11:01 Photo ID: 8185197 VIRIN: 231204-N-ED646-2893 Resolution: 3842x5763 Size: 708 KB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Drills in the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations, Dec. 4, 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.