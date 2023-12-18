231203-N-ED646-2006

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 4, 2023) Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) operate rigid-hull inflatable boats and combat rubber raiding craft during combat raid drills in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Dec. 4. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

Date Taken: 12.03.2023 Date Posted: 12.30.2023 Photo ID: 8185178 Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Drills in the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations, Dec. 4, 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Moises Sandoval