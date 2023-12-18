Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combatives Seminar

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army soldiers deployed to Kuwait, spar during a combatives and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu seminar at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 17, 2023. Instructors from Camp Buehring and Camp Arifjan came together to teach different close combat drills to prepare Soldiers how to defeat the enemy in hand to hand combat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2023
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combatives Seminar [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    readiness
    combaitves

