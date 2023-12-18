Combatives Seminar

U.S. Army soldiers deployed to Kuwait, spar during a combatives and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu seminar at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 17, 2023. Instructors from Camp Buehring and Camp Arifjan came together to teach different close combat drills to prepare Soldiers how to defeat the enemy in hand to hand combat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)
