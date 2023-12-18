Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders Hold Press Conference before Deploying

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    230710-N-VO895-1024
    NORFOLK, Va. (July 10, 2023) Commander, Amphibious Squadron 8 Capt. Martin Robertson speaks to local media during a press conference at Naval Station Norfolk pier 10 before departing on a scheduled deployment. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 03:55
    Photo ID: 8185095
    VIRIN: 230710-N-VO895-1031
    Resolution: 3086x2057
    Size: 890.94 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaders Hold Press Conference before Deploying, by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Press conference
    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Deployment

