230710-N-VO895-1024

NORFOLK, Va. (July 10, 2023) Commander, Amphibious Squadron 8 Capt. Martin Robertson speaks to local media during a press conference at Naval Station Norfolk pier 10 before departing on a scheduled deployment. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 12.30.2023 03:55 Photo ID: 8185095 VIRIN: 230710-N-VO895-1031 Resolution: 3086x2057 Size: 890.94 KB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leaders Hold Press Conference before Deploying, by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.