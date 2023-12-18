Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWR Holds Christmas 5K Run [Image 3 of 4]

    MWR Holds Christmas 5K Run

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alisha Gleason 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    231225-N-AG075-1115
    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 25, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Sailors and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) Marines run in a Christmas 5k on the ship’s flight deck, Dec. 25. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alisha Gleason)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 02:51
    Photo ID: 8185072
    VIRIN: 231225-N-AG075-1115
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 868.19 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR Holds Christmas 5K Run [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alisha Gleason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MWR Holds Christmas 5K Run
    MWR Holds Christmas 5K Run
    MWR Holds Christmas 5K Run
    MWR Holds Christmas 5K Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Deployment
    Christmas 5k Run

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT