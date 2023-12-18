MWR Holds Christmas 5K Run

231225-N-AG075-1136

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 25, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Sailors and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) Marines run in a Christmas 5k on the ship’s flight deck, Dec. 25. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alisha Gleason)

