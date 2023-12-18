Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supply Department Holds Iron Chef Competition [Image 17 of 18]

    Supply Department Holds Iron Chef Competition

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alisha Gleason 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    231215-N-AG075-1440
    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 15, 2023) Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) present their food to Bataan and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) leadership during an Iron Chef competition in the ship’s mess decks in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Dec. 15. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alisha Gleason)

    USS Bataan
    Iron Chef
    Deployment

