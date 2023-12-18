Supply Department Holds Iron Chef Competition

231215-N-AG075-1308

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 15, 2023) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Shane Williams, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), places his team’s food onto the judging table during an Iron Chef competition in the ship’s main galley in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Dec. 15. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alisha Gleason)

