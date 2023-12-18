231215-N-AG075-1305

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 15, 2023) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Faith Trinidad, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), participates in an Iron Chef cooking competition in the ship’s main galley in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Dec. 15. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alisha Gleason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.30.2023 02:50 Photo ID: 8185058 VIRIN: 231215-N-AG075-1305 Resolution: 1569x2353 Size: 946.2 KB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Supply Department Holds Iron Chef Competition [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Alisha Gleason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.