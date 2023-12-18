Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli MLK Graphic

    USS Tripoli MLK Graphic

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231227-N-ML799-1001 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 27, 2023) - A photo illustration created in honor of Martin Luther King Day, Dec. 27. USS Tripoli (LHA 7) is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker.)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 22:59
    Photo ID: 8184941
    VIRIN: 231227-N-ML799-1001
    Resolution: 3300x3300
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Tripoli MLK Graphic, by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Tripoli MLK Graphic
    USS Tripoli New Years Graphic

    MLK
    Martin Luther King Jr.
    US Navy
    LHA 7

