    Public Health Command Pacific Veterinary Food Inspectors Earn Expert Field Medical Badge [Image 23 of 25]

    Public Health Command Pacific Veterinary Food Inspectors Earn Expert Field Medical Badge

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Kathryne Gest 

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    Sgt. 1st Class Guillermo Jaramillovaldes and Staff Sgt. Jonathan Padua, Veterinary Food Inspectors assigned to Public Health Activity-Hawaii earn the coveted Expert Field Medical Badge on Schofield Barracks on April 27, 2023.

    With a pass rate of only 27%, according to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, the EFMB is the most sought-after peacetime award in the U.S. Army Medical Department. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Yamil Jorge)

