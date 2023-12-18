Sgt. 1st Class Guillermo Jaramillovaldes and Staff Sgt. Jonathan Padua, Veterinary Food Inspectors assigned to Public Health Activity-Hawaii earn the coveted Expert Field Medical Badge on Schofield Barracks on April 27, 2023.
With a pass rate of only 27%, according to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, the EFMB is the most sought-after peacetime award in the U.S. Army Medical Department. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Yamil Jorge)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 22:12
|Photo ID:
|8184931
|VIRIN:
|230427-D-KJ634-1686
|Resolution:
|1365x2048
|Size:
|533.16 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Public Health Command Pacific Veterinary Food Inspectors Earn Expert Field Medical Badge [Image 25 of 25], by Kathryne Gest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
