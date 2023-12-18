Public Health Command Pacific Veterinary Food Inspectors Earn Expert Field Medical Badge

Sgt. 1st Class Guillermo Jaramillovaldes and Staff Sgt. Jonathan Padua, Veterinary Food Inspectors assigned to Public Health Activity-Hawaii earn the coveted Expert Field Medical Badge on Schofield Barracks on April 27, 2023.



With a pass rate of only 27%, according to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, the EFMB is the most sought-after peacetime award in the U.S. Army Medical Department. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Yamil Jorge)

