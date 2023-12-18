Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crews conduct routine maintenance and repairs of the Red Hill facility

    JOINT BASE PEAL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Personnel in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) repair a fire alarm speaker system at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, Dec. 28, 2023. Repair crews are actively engaged in servicing and maintaining the infrastructure throughout the facility, with a focus on the upkeep of safety measures and preparing for the efficient management of residual fuel removal. JTF-RH now shifts focus to prepare for the safe removal of the majority of residual fuel, fuel in the pipelines that can’t be drained by gravity, approximately 60,000 gallons. This will begin mid-January, pending regulatory approval. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 15:26
    VIRIN: 231228-Z-GR156-1014
    Location: JOINT BASE PEAL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crews conduct routine maintenance and repairs of the Red Hill facility [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Task Force- Red Hill
    JTF-RH

