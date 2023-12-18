Personnel in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) repair a fire alarm speaker system at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, Dec. 28, 2023. Repair crews are actively engaged in servicing and maintaining the infrastructure throughout the facility, with a focus on the upkeep of safety measures and preparing for the efficient management of residual fuel removal. JTF-RH now shifts focus to prepare for the safe removal of the majority of residual fuel, fuel in the pipelines that can’t be drained by gravity, approximately 60,000 gallons. This will begin mid-January, pending regulatory approval. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 15:26 Photo ID: 8184735 VIRIN: 231228-Z-GR156-1008 Resolution: 6004x4003 Size: 2.03 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEAL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crews conduct routine maintenance and repairs of the Red Hill facility [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.