    Football star to defender leader [Image 1 of 2]

    Football star to defender leader

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Airman Mattison Cole 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Anthony Fields, 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron flight security controller, poses for a photo in front of a joint light tactical vehicle in the Peacekeeper High Bay on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Dec. 14, 2023. The JLTV is a recent addition to the security forces vehicle fleet, and Fields and his fellow defenders must train with the vehicle as Airmen who routinely travel to the missile field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
    sports
    security forces
    AFGSC
    defender
    90th MW
    Mighty Ninety

