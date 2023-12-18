Fleet Readiness Center Southwest sheet metal mechanic, Ken Tu, performs one of the required maintenances on an MH-60 helicopter in Bldg. 325 aboard Naval Air Station North Island, Calif. An aircraft goes into a PMI during its service life cycle. As the leading maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in the Department of Defense, FRCSW provides the best solutions and programs to extend the life expectancy of an aircraft.

Date Taken: 12.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 Photo ID: 8184511 This work, FRCSW Employee Highlight, by Maria Rachel Melchor