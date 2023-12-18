Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCSW Employee Highlight

    FRCSW Employee Highlight

    UNITED STATES

    12.29.2023

    Photo by Maria Rachel Melchor 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest sheet metal mechanic, Ken Tu, performs one of the required maintenances on an MH-60 helicopter in Bldg. 325 aboard Naval Air Station North Island, Calif. An aircraft goes into a PMI during its service life cycle. As the leading maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in the Department of Defense, FRCSW provides the best solutions and programs to extend the life expectancy of an aircraft.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 14:10
    Photo ID: 8184511
    VIRIN: 231229-O-NW381-7912
    Resolution: 2451x3778
    Size: 785.16 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCSW Employee Highlight, by Maria Rachel Melchor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #frcsw #navair #comfrc #mh60 #mh53 #helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT