    Memorial Day event at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Fort Leonard Wood.

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Angelina Betran 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Guadalupe and Clemente Ortega, spend Memorial Day at their son’s, Army Staff Sgt. Joel Rodriguez, gravesite May 29 in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Fort Leonard Wood. (U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 14:11
    Photo ID: 8184510
    VIRIN: 230528-O-HA136-9657
    Resolution: 1483x1059
    Size: 575.98 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day event at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Fort Leonard Wood., by Angelina Betran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Memorial Day

    TAGS

    memorial day

