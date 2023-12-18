Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Washington Awards Cost Saving Utilities Contract for Naval Support Facility Indian Head

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Regina Adams 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    The Public Works Department South Potomac, Indian Head (PWDSPIH), Team led base recovery efforts at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, after a severe thunderstorm moved through the Southern Maryland area, causing trees to fall and massive power outages on base July 29.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 14:12
    Photo ID: 8184509
    VIRIN: 230801-O-HG124-9448
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 639.63 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Washington Awards Cost Saving Utilities Contract for Naval Support Facility Indian Head , by Regina Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

