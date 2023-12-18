The Public Works Department South Potomac, Indian Head (PWDSPIH), Team led base recovery efforts at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, after a severe thunderstorm moved through the Southern Maryland area, causing trees to fall and massive power outages on base July 29.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 14:12
|Photo ID:
|8184509
|VIRIN:
|230801-O-HG124-9448
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|639.63 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Washington Awards Cost Saving Utilities Contract for Naval Support Facility Indian Head , by Regina Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Washington Awards Cost Saving Utilities Contract for Naval Support Facility Indian Head
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT