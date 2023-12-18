JBAB holds menorah lighting ceremony

Members from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling gather for a menorah lighting ceremony, JBAB, Washington, D.C., Dec. 7, 2023. The ceremony included speeches regarding the historical significance of Hanukkah, traditionally referred to as Chanukah, and the meaning of the menorah lighting itself. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee)

