Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBAB holds menorah lighting ceremony

    JBAB holds menorah lighting ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Members from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling gather for a menorah lighting ceremony, JBAB, Washington, D.C., Dec. 7, 2023. The ceremony included speeches regarding the historical significance of Hanukkah, traditionally referred to as Chanukah, and the meaning of the menorah lighting itself. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 14:28
    Photo ID: 8184506
    VIRIN: 231207-F-VL625-7999
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB holds menorah lighting ceremony, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holidays
    Chanukah
    JBAB
    Hanukkah
    Menorah
    Joint Base Anacostia Bolling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT