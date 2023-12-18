Breach, Cleared, Secured: 26th MEU(SOC) Marines conduct MOUT training in Greece

U.S. Marines with the Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)), prepare to breach a building during Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain training at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, on the island of Crete, Greece, Dec. 16, 2023. U.S. Marines and Sailors of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), embarked on the ships of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, are on a scheduled deployment with elements deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation to increase maritime security and stability, and to defend U.S., Allied, and Partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda)

