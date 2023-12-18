Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREECE

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    A U.S. Marine with the Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)), provides security from inside a building during Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain training at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, on the island of Crete, Greece, Dec. 16, 2023. U.S. Marines and Sailors of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), embarked on the ships of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, are on a scheduled deployment with elements deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation to increase maritime security and stability, and to defend U.S., Allied, and Partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breach, Cleared, Secured: 26th MEU(SOC) Marines conduct MOUT training in Greece [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Aziza Kamuhanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Mesa Verde
    Greece
    USMCNews
    Task Force 61/2
    BAT ARG 26 MEUSOC Deployment 23

