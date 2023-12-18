Jacqueline Moses poses for a photo with Romanian service members after being presented several citations, including the Logistics Emblem of Honor on behalf of the chief of general staff of the Romanian Ministry of National Defense. (Courtesy photo by Jacqueline Moses)
This work, Moses poses in Afghanistan, by Johannes Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
