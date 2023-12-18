Sgt. Taimar Boykin with the 299th Engineer Battalion, Fort Carson, Colorado, swings a grappling hook while conducting a breach on a mined wire obstacle April 22, 2023, on the Urban Breach Lane of the Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. (U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 11:38
|Photo ID:
|8184153
|VIRIN:
|230422-O-HA136-9453
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|607.6 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, by Angelina Betran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
