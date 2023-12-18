Sgt. Taimar Boykin with the 299th Engineer Battalion, Fort Carson, Colorado, swings a grappling hook while conducting a breach on a mined wire obstacle April 22, 2023, on the Urban Breach Lane of the Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. (U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 11:38 Photo ID: 8184153 VIRIN: 230422-O-HA136-9453 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 607.6 KB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16th Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, by Angelina Betran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.