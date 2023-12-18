Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Angelina Betran 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Taimar Boykin with the 299th Engineer Battalion, Fort Carson, Colorado, swings a grappling hook while conducting a breach on a mined wire obstacle April 22, 2023, on the Urban Breach Lane of the Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. (U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, by Angelina Betran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

